Actor Guy Pearce has confirmed his return to Neighbours. The 55-year-old, who played Mike Young on the show, will reprise his role once again as the soap reboot returns to our screens later this year.

Pearce originally played his character from 1986 to 1989. In 2022, he joined his co-stars to appear in what many believed to be the show’s final episode.

Thankfully, in the same year, Amazon Freevee confirmed it would be working with production company Freemantle to revive Neighbours after the show was dropped by Channel 5.

Guy has shared the exciting news after discussing his return with his former co-star Annie Jones, who portrayed his on-screen love interest Jane Harris.

Speaking on the Good Weekend Talks podcast, the actor revealedhe would be coming back to appear in the new season ofn the show.

He explained: "Annie and I called each other, ‘What do we do now, because we’re living in the street’.”

“And she said, 'Well I’m alright because I’m on the show anyway, but what are you going to do?’ I said, 'I don’t know.' So we’re in the process of working it out.

"Obviously, if I’m going to extricate myself from the show, I want to do it respectfully. I wasn’t just gonna go, 'Well, bad luck. You had your chance, that was it,' you know. So there may be a little appearance or two, shall we say."

Neighbours ran for nearly 9,000 episodes from 1985 to 2022, with the soap launching the careers of many familiar faces, including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Russell Crowe, and Margot Robbie.