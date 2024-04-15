Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jayne Marsden died fighting to keep her daughter’s murderer behind bars for his entire life. But, as her campaign didn’t attract enough signatures, she passed away thinking that the man who tortured Sasha Marsden to death in 2013 may some day be free and back on the streets.

Now, Sasha’s sister - bereaved Katie Brett - shares her feelings that she “failed” her mum, who died in March 2024 “thinking nobody cared”.

In a heartbreaking interview for Shots! TV, Ms Brett tells Lucinda Herbert: “She actually died thinking nobody cared enough to sign her petition...and I promised my mum that we will do it, and we didn’t. I’m [Sasha’s] big sister and she was murdered, I didn’t save her. Now I’ve failed my mum as well.”

‘Traumatic’ murder trial

In the emotional video, Katie opens up about the ‘trauma’ the family went through as they sat through 16-year-old Sasha’s murder trial. The student had suffered over 100 injuries at the hands of Minto, when he murdered her at the Grafton House Hotel on January 31, 2013. Her body was then dumped and set alight in an alleyway, as he attempted to hide the evidence. He was jailed for a minimum of 35 years but not given a ‘whole life order’.

“The judge stated that it was the sexually motivated murder of a child. The prolonged suffering and attempts to destroy her body. The fact that he raped her. It was all proven, there was no doubt at all. So it does meet the criteria for a whole life order.”