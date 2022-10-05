The most popular baby names for boys and girls in England and Wales have been revealed, with Noah and Olivia taking the top spots in 2021, according to The Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Last year, 4525 baby boys were named Noah, and 3,649 girls were named Olivia.

2021 saw Oliver drop to second place, having been the most popular boys’ name for eight years in succession - while Olivia topped the girls’ list for the sixth year in a row.

Most Popular

According to the ONS data , Henry replaced Jack in the top 10 names for boys and Freya, Florence and WIllow replaced Isabella, Rosie and Sophia for girls.

This is the first time Jack has not been in the top 10 since the annual lists began in 1996, while Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine English regions.

New entries to the top 100 include Beatrice, Lara and Sara for girls, while Blake, Brody, Kai, Riper, Tobias and Nathan were the newcomers for boys.

Top 10 names for baby girls overall

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Ivy Freya Lily Florence Mia Willow

Top 10 names for baby boys overall

Noah Oliver George Arthur Muhammad Leo Harry Oscar Archie Henry

Top 10 names for baby girls by region

Top 10 names for baby girls in North East of England 2021

Olivia Rosie Freya Isla Amelia Ivy Ava Grace Ella Emily

Top 10 names for baby girls in North West of England 2021

Olivia Isla Ava Amelia Ivy Freya Willow Lily Emily Grace

Top 10 names for baby girls in Yorkshire and The Humber 2021

Olivia Amelia Ava Isla Ivy Lily Willow Freya Poppy Florence

Top 10 names for baby girls in the East Midlands 2021

Amelia Olivia Ava Isla Elsie Mia Florence Willow Freya Rosie

Top 10 names for baby girls in the West Midlands 2021

Olivia Amelia Isla Freya Ava Ivy WIllow Rosie Lily Grace

Top 10 names for baby girls in the East of England 2021

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Ivy Mia Florence Elsie Freya Lily

Top 10 names for baby girls in London 2021

Olivia Amelia Mia Sofia Maya Sophia Ava Sienna Isla Isabella

Top 10 names for baby girls in the South East of England 2021

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Florence Lily Ivy Sienna Mia Freya

Top 10 names for baby girls in the South West of England 2021

Olivia Isla Florence Amelia Willow Lily Ivy Freya Poppy Ava

Top 10 names for baby girls in Wales 2021

Olivia Amelia Isla Freya Ivy Rosie Ava Grace Lily Evie

Top 10 names for baby boys by region

Top 10 names for baby boys in North East of England 2021

George Oliver Noah Harry Charlie Theo Jack Leo Arthur Thomas

Top 10 names for baby boys in North West of England 2021

Muhammad Noah George Oliver Harry Leo Arthur Thomas Archie Theo

Top 10 names for baby boys in Yorkshire and the Humber 2021

Muhammad Noah Oliver George Arthur Freddie Harry Mohammed Leo Oscar

Top 10 names for baby boys in the East Midlands 2021

Oliver George Noah Harry Arthur Archie Freddie Leo Henry Charlie

Top 10 names for baby boys in the West Midlands 2021

Mohammed Noah Oliver Arthur George Mohammed Leo Archie Oscar Charlie

Top 10 names for baby boys in the East of England 2021

George Noah Oliver Arthur Leo Harry Oscar Henry Freddie Archie

Top 10 names for baby boys in London 2021

Muhammad Noah Leo Adam Alexander Oliver Arthur George Theodore David

Top 10 names for baby boys in the South East of England 2021

George Arthur Oliver Noah Henry Theodore Oscar Leo Freddie Jack

Top 10 names for baby boys in the South West of England 2021

Arthur Noah George Oliver Oscar Henry Freddie Jack Theodore Archie

Tip 10 names for baby boys in Wales 2021

Noah Oliver Arthur Theo Leo Charlie Archie George Jack Oscar