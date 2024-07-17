Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, Horwood House has been revealed as Buckinghamshire’s most booked spa. The findings have been revealed by experts in wellness and the UK’s leading spa experience and booking agency Spabreaks.com following insights from their 2023 consumer booking data. The spa totalled 35.11% of all bookings made in Buckinghamshire in 2023.

Spabreaks.com founder Abi Selby commented “It’s always really insightful to look back across the past year and see where and how customers are using the spa. At Spabreaks.com we know that everyone uses the spa in different ways, whether it’s for a spa weekend break or just a quick visit of an evening. We make sure our offerings suit everyone, and that the spa is a place accessible to all.”

Horwood House

5 Most Booked Spas in Buckinghamshire

A four-star country house hotel surrounded by 38 acres of Buckinghamshire landscapes, Horwood House is a historic property with a brand new spa. Its charm, location and style make it perfect for romantic escapes, but its triple rooms and welcoming atmosphere also make it suitable for groups and families. The H Spa at Horwood House is the pièce de résistance, drawing inspiration from the gardens, which are a running theme throughout the hotel. A day here is a treat, but a weekend would be even better.

Wave Spa and Wellness at Crowne Plaza

EXCLUSIVE TO SPABREAKS.COM. Whether it’s for a treat on your day off, a gift from someone or just because, you will find tranquillity and escape in this charming spa, which delivers a holistic approach to wellbeing. Head to toe ESPA spa therapies are on offer, as well as a mud rasul experience and a luxurious relaxation suite. Don’t forget to leave time to enjoy the pool, feature pool, sauna and steam room as well as the state-of-the-art gym too if working out is on your agenda.

A country house hotel in Buckinghamshire, Taplow House is an elegant destination surrounded by charming gardens near Windsor. It's spa opens in May 2022, adding a luxury wellbeing dimension to the romantic retreat. Close to Windsor, it's convenient to get to and has lots of interesting attractions close by, making it ideal for a weekend spa break or a mid week retreat.

Taplow House

In 10 acres of gardens in the heart of Buckinghamshire, Burnham Beeches Hotel enjoys the architecture of an 18th century manor house alongside contemporary wellbeing. Close to Windsor and with easy access to London, this former hunting lodge was built in 1727 retains its historic charm alongside modern hospitality. It has an award-winning restaurant, elegant gardens and a spa offering Temple Spa therapies as well as wellness experiences that draw on the natural surroundings.

An ultra contemporary spa and leisure experience, Bannatyne Milton Keynes is an ideal place for a little time to yourself, with friends or family. It includes a variety of facilities, ranging from a pool that’s ideal for length swimming to an on-site cafe, and a collection of Elemis spa treatments for top-to-toe pampering.

