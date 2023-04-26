Morrisons coronation food range: What’s on offer at supermarket for King’s coronation
Morrisons’ coronation range of foods features a selection of sweet and savoury treats fit for the royal celebrations.
Morrisons has unveiled a range of royal-themed foods in celebration of King Charles’ coronation. The supermarket has added several treats to its stores to honour the regal festivities.
King Charles’ crowning is set to take place next weekend on Saturday, May 6, with the retailer having released a selection of foods for the occasion. Morrisons’ themed additions see the fifth-largest supermarket chain join some of its competitors in releasing its own royal range.
The selection of food features plenty of picky bits perfect for any upcoming coronation street parties. From grazing boxes to cupcakes, the range has a mix of both sweet treats and savoury snacks to fill up on while you watch the festivities.
Morrisons also has its own royal-themed pastry dish on sale for customers. While a quiche has been chosen as the official coronation dish, the retailer is offering shoppers a crown-shaped pork pie.
We break down what Morrisons is set to offer customers for the upcoming royal celebrations through its new coronation-themed food range.
Morrisons’ coronation food range
- Crown Pork Pie - A crown-shaped pork pie adorned with pastry crowns on its top. - £6.50
- Continental Grazing Box - Selection of meats accompanied by olives, slow-roasted tomatoes and honey chutney. - £10
- Savoury Grazing Box - Features a mix of pastry classics, including mini pork pies and sausage rolls and mini quiches. - £10
- Spicy Grazing Platter - A range of flavourful snacks such as onion bhajis, pakoras, veg samosas, chicken satay with mint raita and tangy mango chutney dips. - £10
- Small Cheese Box - Selection of cheesy offerings including Wensleydale, cheddar, stilton and brie. - £10
- Market Street Coronation Chicken Baguette - Features the classic sandwich filling that was a signature dish upon the late Queen Elizabeth II’s crowning in 1953. - £2.50
- Giant Party Like Royalty Cookie - Decorated with Union Jack coloured frosting. - £7
- Blue White Red Cupcakes - A nine-pack of assorted Union Jack coloured frosted vanilla cupcakes. - £5
- Crown Biscuit - An individual shortcake offering with an iced crown design on top. - £99p