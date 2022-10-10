Monty Python star and comedian John Cleese is to host his own show on GB News next year, the channel has announced.

The actor is also well known for his roles in ‘Fawlty Towers’ and the film ‘A Fish Called Wanda’.

The programme will feature John Cleese in conversation with his choice of guests on a wide range of areas that interest him.

Mr Cleese revealed the news this morning in an interview with journalist Amol Rajan on BBC Radio 4’s Today Show.

Most Popular

Ending a break from our screens

The new show marks Cleese’s return to UK television after a three-year hiatus. He last appeared on British screens in the sitcom ‘Hold the Sunset’ in 2019.

The Executive Producer of his programme will be comedian and writer Andrew Doyle, who hosts Free Speech Nation on GB News.

Doyle is also Executive Producer of the channel’s nightly newspaper review show, Headliners, hosted entirely by comedians.

Advertisement

Doyle said: "John will have complete creative freedom to have the conversations he wants to have with the people who interest him most.

"Like John himself, it will be far from predictable.”