Michelin Stars 2023: The Michelin inspectors’ favourite restaurants as new stars set to be unveiled

As the yearly Michelin Star ceremony approaches, 24 new restaurants have been added to the 2023 Michelin Guide United Kingdom & Ireland.

By Dennis Morton
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The launch ceremony for the 2023 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland has been announced, along with new additions to the guide. The new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars will be unveiled on Monday, March 27 at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.

Until the full release, information on the guide’s newest additions -  24 restaurants across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland - has been revealed. The list includes a dumpling and pasta restaurant in Manchester, a York eatery located in a Victorian police station and a townhouse in Aberdeen.

The Michelin Guide, run by French tyre company Michelin, have been listing and awarding restaurants around the world for their excellence yearly since 1900, and is considered one of the most prestigious distinctions in the restaurant industry. Restaurants are reviewed through two to three-line summaries and are rewarded with an extensive system of symbols, the most prestigious one being the Michelin Star.

The 2022 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland listed 1285 restaurants, including 194 Michelin Stars and 122 Bib Gourmands. The guide saw the introduction of one new Three Star restaurant, L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria.

    According to Michelin, the 24 new restaurants added to the 2023 Guide “boast great variety and come in all different styles; some casual and relaxed; others more formal – but all united by one thing: great cooking.”

    List of restaurants added to the 2023 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland

    England

    • The Twenty Two, London

    • Maria G’s, London

    • Roji, London

    • Pophams, London

    • Cycene, Shoreditch

    • Allium at the Vices, York

    • The Spärrows, Manchester

    • Coarse, Durham

    • Fletcher’s, Plymouth

    • Tutto, Brighton

    • The Brasserie MS, Folkestone

    • The Suffolk, Aldeburgh

    • Land, Birmingham

    • Where there’s Smoke, Masham

    • The Castle Inn, Chippenham

    • The Angel Inn, Stoke-by-Nayland

    • The Dial House, Reepham

    Scotland

    24 restaurants have been added to the 2023 Michelin Guide United Kingdom & Ireland.

    • Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, Aberdeen

    • North Port, Perth

    Northern Ireland

    • Blank, Belfast

    • Fontana, Holywood

    • Artis by Phelim O’Hagan, Londonderry

    Republic of Ireland

    • The Bishop’s Buttery, Cashel

    • Terre, Castlemartyr

    MichelinGreat BritainRestaurantsEnglandScotlandNorthern IrelandRepublic of Ireland