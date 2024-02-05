Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, 5 February 2024, the Michelin Guide Ceremony will be held at The Midland Hotel in Manchester announcing the latest restaurant distinctions for UK and Ireland, including the globally renowned Michelin Stars. The best chefs in the country will gather for the event where the verdict of the inspectors will be revealed.

Last year, the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland recommended 1,143 restaurants, of which 206 were Michelin starred, 29 were awarded a Michelin Green Star, and 116 were highlighted with a Bib Gourmand.

Ahead of the ceremony, 20 new Bib Gourmands have been announced in the UK and Ireland. Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the prestigious publication said: “It is a joy to see 20 restaurants newly awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in the 2024 edition of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland. These are establishments that deserve recognition for their continued commitment to offering affordable, delicious cooking. The generosity and value for money they offer is wonderful to see during these challenging economic times.”

Restaurants that received a new one Michelin Star distinction last year include Grace & Savour in Birmingham, Taku in London, Timberyard in Edinburgh and Acleaf in Plymouth. Eight restaurants in the UK currently hold a three Michelin Star rating.

The Michelin Guide will be released on February 5, 2024.

How to watch the 2024 MICHELIN Guide Ceremony

You can watch this year’s Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain & Ireland below – which will take place on Monday 5th February at The Midland Hotel in Manchester. You can also watch the ceremony here.

Restaurants in the UK and Ireland awarded a new Bib Gourmand in the 2024 guide:

Dill, Lewes, England

Empire Empire, London, England

Higher Ground, Manchester, England

Lark, Bury St Edmunds, England

Les 2 Garçons, London, England

Palmito, Brighton and Hove, England

The Bull, Charlbury, England

The Clifton, Bristol, England

The Loch & The Tyne, Old Windsor, England

The Mulberry, Falmouth, England

The Reindeer, Hoveringham, England

The Three Horseshoes, Fordham, England

Tipo, Edinburgh, Scotland

Touring Club, Penarth, Wales

Home, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Amy Auston, Dublin, Ireland

Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine, Cork, Ireland

La Gordita, Dublin, Ireland

Lottie’s, Dublin, Ireland

Solas, Dingle, Ireland

Michelin Stars

The Michelin Guide restaurant reviews are summaries of the inspectors' experiences and use a system of symbols, the most revered of which are its Stars. Restaurants may receive one to three Michelin Stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine, harmony of flavors, and consistency between visits. Restaurant inspectors do not look at the interior decor, table setting, or service quality when awarding stars.

Bib Gourmand

The Bib Gourmand - named after Bibendum, the Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group - is a rating that recognises friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.