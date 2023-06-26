McDonald’s is slashing the price of one of its favourite menu items by 70 per cent - and it’s set to be a hit with the chain’s veggie fans. Customers can pick up a McPlant burger for just £1.39 today (Monday, June 26).

You’ll have to be quick though, as the deal is available for one day only. A spokesperson for the fast food giant said: “Whether it’s for a lunchtime treat or for a deliciously easy dinner, the vegan burger filled with all the trimmings in a sesame seed bun can be enjoyed for less this Monday.”

Fans will be also able to earn points when they purchase the deal by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards . The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point - so this week’s offers will get you 139 points when picking up a McPlant.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose Rewards including a free small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad. With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards.

Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

How to get 70 per cent off a McPlant burger

The offer is available exclusively via the McDonald’s App . You can download the app via Google Play or the Apple App Store .

