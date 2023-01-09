McDonald’s fans fuming after McFlurry change, calling it ‘ghastly’

McDonald’s fans have been left fuming over changes to one of the fast food giant’s most-loved treats. McFlurry desserts are now being served with a paper spoon instead of a plastic one across UK stores, a move announced in November last year.

McDonald’s said the switch-up, which also includes the removal of the McFlurry’s plastic lid, would allow the brand to remove more than 850 tonnes of plastic from its supply chain each year. But despite the move forming part of plans by McDonald’s to drop single use plastics from its restaurants altogether, some customers are still feeling vexed and have taken to social media to brand the spoons “soggy”, “floppy” and “useless”.

Advertisement

“I just got McDonald’s and I don’t like the new McFlurry spoons, I feel like it’s going to go soggy and snap,” posted @celestiqls Twitter. @karllvrs said: “Who decided to make McDonald’s McFlurry spoons paper? I just wanna have a chat.”

@BeaumontDMD said: “Horror. I’m hearing @McDonald’s have got rid of their plastic spoons for McFlurry’s and replaced them with paper. That sounds ghastly. Paper in the mouth is not a pleasant experience. I imagine they’ll turn to mush in the ice-cream too.”

Most Popular

@Jay_Wilton said: “As if disintegrating straws weren’t bad enough, my spoon now becomes floppy after five minutes of McFlurry usage with the new McDonald’s paper spoon.”

@MadhiyaAathika posted that receiving her McFlurry with a paper spoon had “ruined [her] entire day”, while @_rnwatson said: “Paper straws, I took it. Paper McFlurry packaging, I took it. Paper McFlurry spoon, that I won’t take.”

Advertisement

But @CRy3Gen defended the move, posting: “Just had a McFlurry at @McDonalds and was impressed by their strong cardboard spoon. #SustainableSolutions are possible and it’s great to see companies like McDonald’s taking the lead. #BanSingleUsePlastic.”

Head of sustainable and ethical sourcing at McDonald’s , Nina Prichard, said: “As a business, we’re committed to taking action on packaging and waste and increasing our use of sustainable materials. We’re pleased to announce another step forward in eliminating single-use plastics and it’s great to be switching our famous McFlurry spoons to this new paper-based material.”

Advertisement

It comes after some McDonald’s fans said they felt betrayed after the potato waffles were removed from the breakfast menu after just a few months. The Big Tasty, Big Tasty with Bacon, Cheese Melt Dippers and Festive Pie are also no longer available as the McDonald’s Festive Menu ended on January 4.

Advertisement