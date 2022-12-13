McDonald’s is set to end its popular NHS staff discount this month. The 20% offer was announced by the fast food giant in July 2021 to thank emergency service workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The special deal was available for NHS staff to use when purchasing food through the McDonald’s app , but the restaurant chain has now confirmed that next year the discount will no longer be available.

As a result, time is ticking for NHS workers to take advantage of the festive food discount. The offer is available at most McDonald’s restaurants across the UK - however, a small number are exempt, so it’s worth checking on the McDonald’s website .

Steve Bater, spokesperson for the NHS Money Saving blog NHS Discount Offers , said: “The McDonald’s 20% discount has been one of the most popular food discounts for NHS staff to take advantage of in the last year and it’s still a great way for NHS staff to save on their McDonald’s takeaways.

"Times are tough this Christmas and every little helps as we look to save money wherever we can. The UK is still in the midst of the cost of living crisis and it’s really appreciated that McDonald’s can still help NHS staff save during the festive period. It’s been a really kind gesture from the fast food giant and we appreciate them running the discount for staff until the end of this year."

How NHS staff can get 20% off at McDonald’s - last day to use the offer

The 20% NHS staff discount at McDonald’s ends on December 31. To get it, sign up to the McDonald’s app with your NHS email address.

Wait around 48 hours for the offer to appear in the deals section of the app and then it’s ready to use. You can only use the deal one day a week before it refreshes every Monday.

