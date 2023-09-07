Love Island stars Maura Higgins & Faye Winter have both taken to Instagram to dismiss rumours of a fight’ at the National Television Awards

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love Island star Maura Higgins has dismissed claims that she and fellow Love Islander Faye Winter were caught up in a ‘fight’ at the National Television Awards that took place in London on Tuesday (September 5).

The two stars who both rose to fame on the ITV 2 show can be seen in a video published by The Sun which seemingly shows them in a heated discussion, which the publication reported was over a shoe being thrown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maura, who is the social host for Love Island USA, took to Instagram breaking her silence over the incident. She said: “Boring! Can’t have a passionate conversation without people videoing and press trying to turn women against each.

Most Popular

“I love you @Faye_winter, no drama here” She ended the comment by mentioning the publication that initially believed they were fighting.

Faye also responded, again on Instagram stories saying: “I mean she calls me a silly cow most days and she ain’t wrong. I can confirm that no designer shoes were disrespected in the conversation.”

Maura entered the Love Island villa on day 10 during Season Five. She initially tried to steal Tommy Fury from Molly Mae, but was unable to and eventually coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, finishing fourth.

Advertisement

Advertisement