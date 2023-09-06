Married at First Sight UK will return to our screens soon for a new series

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The launch date for this year’s Married at First Sight UK series has been confirmed. The popular E4 dating show showcases a ground-breaking experiment as a group of single people meet their other half for the first time at the altar.

The couples then get to know each other as they go on a honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up a new home. The eight brides and eight grooms will feature on the show alongside returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when will Married at First Sight UK return to our screens and how can you watch the series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Married at First Sight UK 2023 - when will the first episode air?

It has been confirmed that MAFS UK will return to our screens on Monday, September 18. The series will air four nights a week for nine weeks on E4 and on demand via the Channel 4 website.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 cast

Married at First Sight UK has unveiled its cast for the upcoming series

Grooms

Arthur - A 34-year-old tennis coach from London

Brad - A 27-year-old model from Grimsby

Georges - A 30-year-old sports rehabilitator from Surrey

Luke - A 30-year-old sales executive from Clacton

Nathanial - A 36-year-old events marketing manager from Manchester

Paul - A 26-year-old account manager from Chesham

Terence - A 40-year-old youth worker/DJ from Reading

Thomas - A 27-year-old investment communications worker from Wiltshire

Brides

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ella - A 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare

Jay - A 31-year-old sales manager from Lancashire

Laura - A 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire

Peggy - A 32-year-old technology risk partner from Kent

Porscha - A 36-year-old executive assistant from London

Rosaline - A 28-year-old florist from Crewe

Shona - A 31-year-old performing arts teacher from Nottingham