Lucas Slim-Fitzpatrick has been jailed after he was caught dragging his XL bully behind his electric scooter

A man has been jailed after he was caught on camera dragging his XL bully dog along behind his electric scooter.

Lucas Slim-Fitzpatrick has been jailed for 19 months after he was convicted of inflicting serious injuries to the pet, after a vet ruled that XL bully Luna had suffered blunt force trauma in at least three different incidents. He was prosecuted by the RSPCA after the dog was assaulted and neglected by Slim-Fitzpatrick from June to December 2022 in Plymouth, Devon.

He was caught on Ring doorbell footage dragging the XL bully behind his electric scooter. The footage helped to finalise the conviction against Slim-Fitzpatrick.

RSPCA prosecutor Gregory Gordon told the court: “Expert veterinary evidence disproved the defendant’s various claims of accidental injury to Luna. For example, if she had been struck by a vehicle, there would have been evidence of skin abrasions or lacerations, and grit or oil in her hair. Radiographs indicated Luna’s different fractures were at different stages of healing, meaning that the injuries occurred on different dates.

"It has not been possible to identify the number of separate incidents from the injuries alone, but records indicate that injuries were sustained by Luna on at least three separate occasions, including June 29 and August 2 last year.”

Police began investigating when a witness told officers that he heard an animal in distress at the back of Slim-Fitzpatrick's former address minutes after the footage was caught. The court also heard that he was seen "staggering" around, talking aggressively to the pet before picking her up and throwing her six feet in the direction of a wall.

An examination by a vet found that Luna had suffered from a hip and pelvis fracture. She also had three broken ribs, three broken teeth and a bloodshot eye. When questioned by police Slim-Fitzpatrick claimed the injuries were caused by Luna being hit by a car. He also said the bloodshot eye was the result of an attack by a Jack Russell.

Slim-Fitzpatrick was in touch with vets after the dog was injured but refused the recommendation of surgery, citing the cost. He subsequently failed to keep appointments regarding Luna's welfare and health, with the dog being signed over to the RSCPA in July 2023.

RSPCA Inspector Miranda Albison said: “The defendant said he was aware the RSPCA had been visiting his address, but that he was not prepared to be interviewed. I told him Luna was still in our care as he had not responded to my request to confirm we could rehome her. He became angry and said he thought he had already given permission and the dog was no longer anything to do with him.”