Love Island’s tenth summer series is set to continue tonight, bringing with it what is possibly the show’s biggest twist ever. The show will see the arrival of former Love Islander contestant Kady McDermott who makes her dramatic return to the villa.

At the start of the episode, Leah and Montel will discuss their feelings following the recoupling. The couple share a private moment where Montel will tell Leah she is in his head.

As the big moment looms for viewers, the girls are none the wiser and get the chance to enjoy some boy-free pampering as they are invited on a spa day. Chilling around the spa pool, girl talk soon turns to the boys and a status update on everyone’s relationships with the majority of the girls declaring they are content and happy with their partners.

Little do the girls know, back at the villa, former series two Islander has made her dramatic return to the villa and is here to shake things up. Leaving the boys almost speechless, Kady unexpectedly interrupts their boys’ day, announcing: “Alright boys, who’s ready for a pocket rocket?”

Kady wastes no time in gathering the boys around the fire pit and asking who is completely closed off, telling the boys to be true to themselves and be honest. As Sammy and Mehdi take Kady for a Villa tour, she jokingly calls down from the terrace to the others: “Looking for my Romeo!”

Later on, Tyrique suggests taking a selfie with Kady and the boys to send to the girls while they’re still at the spa. Viewers will have to tune in to find out the girls’ reaction to the shocking news that will no doubt halt the relaxation.

