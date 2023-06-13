Molly Marsh left her fellow Love Island contestants shocked after sharing a kiss with Zachariah Noble - despite still being “coupled” with Mitchel. The pair smooched after Molly, a theatre performer from Doncaster, confronted Zachariah about his dinner dates with the two new bombshells Charlotte and Leah .

Following his dates Zachariah headed up to the terrace with Molly who told him that watching him being wooed by the stunning pair was “difficult”. But her mind was soon put at ease when Zachariah replied: “I think over these last few days, I’ve genuinely enjoyed this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m glad I’ve got you up here, this is nice.” Zachariah then leaned in for a kiss and added afterwards: “I think it’s been a long time coming - definitely something I could get used to, though.”

The pair’s fellow Islanders, including Molly’s match Mitchel , watched on in shock from the garden. “Oh my God, they’re kissing,” said Whitney, to which Tyrique replied unsurprised: “Of course they are”.

Most Popular

Mitchel then spared no time in grabbing bombshell Leah for a chat. He said that Leah is “just his type” but she later branded him “very forward”, adding: “It’s not a bad thing, maybe it’s just his personality.”

Molly then called Mitchel over to spill the beans on her kiss with Zachariah. She told him that things were “moving in a good direction” and she “wanted to honest” with the gas engineer from Sheffield. Though visibly shaken, Mitchel appeared to take it on the chin, accepting a hug from Molly and telling her “it’s fine, it’s fine”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tensions had already been brewing in the villa, with Mitchel branding Zachariah a “snake” with “small d*ck energy” after the personal trainer from south east London chatted with Molly with more than two hours. Molly and Mitchel had previously been dubbed the show’s star couple but quickly drifted apart after Molly seemingly became put off by Mitchel’s “territorial” behaviour.

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble share a kiss during Love Island’s ninth episode.

However, it could be the least of their worries as the Islanders are set for a shock recoupling “with a twist” at the end of tonight’s episode . The Islanders will be told that all the boys can choose which gir they want to be recoupled with, but not before the new bombshells choose first - leaving them with all the power.