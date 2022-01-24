love birds: The valentine's go-to trending gift for 2022

By Christine Emelone
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:52 am

Trending UK Ducks as Valentine Gifts

DCUK (The Original Wooden Duck Company) offers hand-crafted personalised characters that everyone can fall in love with. From Ducklings (18cm) to Dinky Ducks (11cm) you can find a wide range of themed gifts for sports fans, bakers and gardeners that are guaranteed to make your partner quack a smile.

Starting from £19.99, there are plenty to choose from:

Love Boot Dinky Duck: Life’s too short to wear your heart where no one can see it. New in for 2022, the Love Boot Dinky Duck wears statement white wellies with hand-painted red hearts and is set to be a crowd pleaser this February! All Dinky Ducks arrive in their own luxury gift boxes ready-made gifts with no need to wrap.

Wedding Gift Dinky DucksPerfect for a fiancé or newlyweds, this duo of his and hers gifts make for a heart-warming keepsake for years to come. These are dapper quackers too; the groom comes with a grey top hat, coat and a bow tie and the bride with necklace and veil.

Cute wedding ducks are a perfect gift for couples!

Baker DucklingTap into the hobbies of your loved ones with DCUK’s variety of themed ducks! Suited to the likes of The Great British Bake-Off super fans, the Baker Ducklings come dressed in either spotty teal or strawberry pink traditional aprons.

Gardener Ducklings: Potting up their plants in the shed or picking their favourite flowers, the Gardener Ducklings are great for all those green fingered enthusiasts out there.

Gardener Ducklings

Cyclist DucklingsHave a partner who lives on their bike? Treat them to their very own Mallard mascot. Cyclist Ducklings come in a range of coloured and patterned jerseys and matching helmets so that they are geared up and ready to go!

Cyclist Ducklings

Queen’s Guards Dinky DuckPerfect for those who are impatiently waiting for the Platinum Jubilee this year, celebrate the best of British with the Queen's Guard Dinky Duck! They come dressed in a hand painted red uniform with black boots and finished with a furry Busby hat.