The UK winner shared the estimated £138 million prize pot with other players in France and Switzerland. The prize will be split three ways.

The draw took place on Friday (May 5). Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “There has been an amazing win for a UK EuroMillions player tonight, with one winner bagging themselves a share of the life-changing £138 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s draw! Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195 million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

