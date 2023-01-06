Lord Alan Sugar has taken aim at Gordon Ramsay accusing him of ripping off his show ‘The Apprentice’ with his new cooking show. The 75-year old told the Michelin starred chef to ‘stick to his day job’.

Lord Sugar’s popular BBC One show The Apprentice returned to our screens on Thursday (January 5) night. The series started in Antigua, with the 18 hopefuls trying to sell bespoke tours.

The billionaire has fronted the show since 2005, and has helped countless people with their business ventures as winners of the show secure a lucrative partnership with Lord Sugar. Over the years he has become known for his withering appraisals of candidates, but now he’s pointing the finger at Ramsay.

The Apprentice has inspired other shows such as Tycoon and Beat the Boss, but it’s the Kitchen Nightmares’ new reality show ‘Future Food Stars’ which Lord Sugar believes is far too similar to his beloved show.

Despite Ramsey’s show also broadcasting on the BBC, speaking to MailOnline , Lord Sugar said: “I think broadcasters, Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV have tried for many years, at least 17 years, to try and replicate the elimination process of The Apprentice. I say this with great respect to them but they’ve failed.

“Last year, Gordon Ramsay had some cockamamie idea… I like Gordon and I think he’s very good and should stick to what he should do, cooking and all that stuff.

“He had some thing, which was like, I don’t know how the lawyers allowed it because it was a virtual rip-off of The Apprentice. No disrespect to Gordon but stick to your day job mate that’s all I would say.”

