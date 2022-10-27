Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering the Twitter headquarters carrying a bathroom sink with the caption “Entering Twitter HQ - Let that sink in”, as he changes his handle to “chief twit”. As the Friday deadline approaches, the billionaire is getting ready for his takeover of the company.

Musk announced several months ago that he was trying to buy the social media platform for $44 billion (£38bn), before later trying to back out of the deal. He then made a U-turn just before a court trial over his moves were set to begin.

The South African entrepreneur has said Twitter needs some major changes, and it is rumoured that he is planning major job cuts within the company. He has also said he wants to clean up spam and make Twitter a venue for free speech.

Elon Musk originally backed out of the deal claiming Twitter had lied about the amount of spam accounts on the social media platform, saying it was significantly higher than the company had reported. The Twitter executives denied those accusations saying the billionaire backed out over the price.

During a recent Tesla earnings call, Musk said: "I’m excited about the Twitter situation. I think it’s an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now."