BAFTA winning comedian Leigh Francis has announced his UK Tour ‘My First Time’ coming in spring 2024. The stand-up star, who is known for charismatic alter-ego Keith Lemon, is set to appear in major UK cities including London, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool, for the first time ever.

Kicking off on March 6, 2024 Leigh will go on a month-long tour visiting his fans across the UK from Bath to Birmingham with a stop in Glasgow in between. He will then conclude his tour in Leeds on April 6.

In 2020, he started the YouTube channel Keith Lemon’s Doings, which serves as a hub for all of his fictional personas and a window into his interests in film, pop culture, fashion, and the arts. Leigh’s new podcast with Lucie Cave , Back Then When , premiered just as the third season of Shopping With Keith Lemon debuted on ITV2.

How to get Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour tickets

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10am via Tix To website .

Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour - full list of dates

March 6 - Bath Forum

March 7 - Guildford G Live

March 8 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

March 9 - London The London Palladium

March 14 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

March 15 - Sheffield City Hall

March 16 - Halifax Victoria Theatre

March 17 - Salford Lowry

March 20 - York Barbican

March 21 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

March 22 - Hull City Hall

March 23 - Bradford St George’s Hall

March 24 - Buxton Opera House

March 28 - Newcastle Tyne House

March 29 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

March 30 - Liverpool Philharmonic

March 31 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

April 6 - Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House