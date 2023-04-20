One of the late Queen’s cousins and bridesmaid will not be invited to King Charles’ coronation, with the King offering a “personal apology” to Lady Pamela Hicks, 94. Lady Hicks was bridesmaid and lady in waiting to the King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth and is a cousin to the royal family.

Despite not being invited to the historic event, the daughter of Lady Pamela has said she was “not offended at all.” The family received a phone call from Buckingham Palace to say the guest list had been slimmed down to reduce the cost for the state.

Her daughter India Hicks wrote on Instagram: "One of the King’s personal secretaries was passing on a message from the King. They explained that this coronation was to be very different to the Queen’s. The King was sending his great love and apologies, he was offending many family and friends with the reduced list. How very, very sensible - invitations based on meritocracy not aristocracy.”

Who is Lady Pamela Hicks?