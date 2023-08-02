Canada's PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie have announced they are separating after an 18-year marriage following "meaningful and difficult conversations".

The couple took to Instagram to confirm the sad news on Wednesday (August 2). They will remain "a close family with deep love and respect", continue making public appearances together and will go on holiday as a family next week.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie first started dating in 2003 and got married two years later - Credit: Getty

Mr Trudeau wrote in a statement: "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and everything we have built and will continue to build.

"For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

Mr and Ms Trudeau have been seen together far less frequently in public recently, but were pictured in attendance at King Charles III's coronation in May. They also hosted US president Joe Biden in Canada back in March.

They first started dating in 2003 when Ms Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was working as a television personality. They got engaged a year later, before marrying in Montreal in 2005.