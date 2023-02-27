ITV has confirmed it will be reviving popular American game show Jeopordy! this autumn. The family-friendly quiz show is set to be hosted by Stephen Fry who will provide a modern twist to the cult classic.

Jeopardy! is an American game show which was created by Merv Griffin in 1964. Following a successful run on NBC, the show was adapted for British audiences and aired for the first time on Channel 4 in 1983.

The show’s original concept is a play on the traditional question-and-answer format. Contestants are given general knowledge clues and must identify exactly what the clue describes. The British adaptation saw points attributed to the contestants instead of money.

The weekday series contains 20 episodes and the reboot will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players.

Stephen Fry said: “In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment said: “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

How to watch Jeopardy!

