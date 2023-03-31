News you can trust since 1832
I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2023 start date revealed for South Africa season - and full line-up

I’m A Celebrity All Stars is reportedly set to start on April 24 on ITV1

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read

I’m A Celebrity fans won’t have to wait long as the new All Stars series is reportedly set to start at the end of April. The hit ITV reality show hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly will be welcoming some former campmates back into the jungle to face tough and unforgiving challenges.

According to a national newspaper, the South African spin-off is set to begin on Monday April 24, however, an official confirmed date has yet to be confirmed by ITV.

The brand new series has recently announced its full line-up, which will include fan-favourites and familiar faces such as Amir Khan, Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan who will battle it out to become the shows first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

Unlike the original format, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will not feature a public vote, instead the celebrities will be competing against one another to be crowned the legend.

    I’m a Celeb All Star confirmed line-up

    Boxing Champion – Amir Khan

    Diversity Dancer & DJ – Jordan Banjo

    Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan

    TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman

    Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread

    Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell

    Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell

    Supermodel – Janice Dickinson

    Music Legend – Shaun Ryder

