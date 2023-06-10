Ubisoft is preparing for its Ubisoft Forward event which is expected to reveal what we can expect from the publisher in the next couple of years. The presentation is part of the Summer Game Fest and they have already announced that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to release at the start of next year.

Ubisoft are also the publishers behind the latest Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage which is set to release in October. It’s anticipated that fans can expect more gameplay from the game, or potentially even a new trailer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is also expected that there will be more from The Crew’s racing series, as well as an update on Ubisoft’s adaptation of the Avatar film series. A teaser trailer for the event on June 1, promised fans a look at Assassin’s Creed: Mirage: The Crew Motorfest and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with some surprise announcements also in the works.

When is Ubisoft Forward?

Most Popular

The Ubisoft Forward event will be broadcast live on Monday, June 12 at 6pm (BST). It is not known how long the publisher’s presentation will last but it can be expected to be around 30 minutes to an hour long.

How to watch the Ubisoft Forward

The Ubisoft Forward will be broadcast live on several platforms. The live event can be watched on the Ubisoft YouTube channel and on the Ubisoft Twitch account .

Ubisoft are hosting it’s Forward event this week - here’s how to watch