Glastonbury Festival 2023 is here, with a promising line-up of huge musical acts across the weekend. The legendary music festival will take place between June 21 and 25, with Pyramid Stage headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John over the weekend.

On the Other Stage, Wizkid, Lana Del Rey and Queens of the Stone Age are expected to entertain crowds as the headliners alongside more than 1,000 other acts across more than 100 stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Glastonbury tickets went live in November 2022, they sold out in minutes. At the time, organisers for the festival said: “Demand far exceeded supply”. The festival held their ticket resale on April 23, offering up any tickets which weren’t paid for in full before the deadline. However, this batch of tickets sold out in just six minutes .

If you failed to get Glastonbury tickets this year, here’s how you can get tickets for next year’s festival.

Most Popular

How to get tickets for Glastonbury 2024

Glastonbury is known for being one of the hardest festivals to get tickets for. While the tickets are yet to go on sale, you can register now to be in with the chance of getting tickets for Glastonbury 2024.

You need to be registered in order to get a ticket. However, registration does not guarantee you a ticket. When registration reopens, which is likely to happen after the 2024 festival has concluded, you’ll have until the cut off date ahead of tickets going on sale to register.

Glastonbury 2023 is now underway

Advertisement

Advertisement

This usually takes place around the end of October. After the deadline, there will not be an opportunity to register again until after the major ticket sales have taken place in November.

If you have registered for the event since 2010, your registration number will still be valid. To check your registration or to sign up, visit the Glastonbury website .

Ticket plus coach travel usually go on sale first around November, with general admission tickets going on sale a few days later. When tickets go live, they will be sold exclusively on the Glastonbury website.

How much are Glastonbury tickets?