Hermes Christmas Update: Job creation, delivery deadlines and packing tips

Hermes has revealed new packaging tips for the festive season (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hermes has revealed its 2021 Christmas courier deadlines. If you want your gifts to arrive before Christmas, make a note today.

For your gifts to arrive before Christmas, make a note today.

UK Deadlines

Monday 20th December: Last day for Hermes courier collection.

Midday Tuesday 21st December: Last day to send a standard delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon.

Midday Wednesday 22nd December: Last day to send a next-day delivery parcel from Hermes ParcelShop or locker by 12 noon.

Christmas is by far the busiest period for delivery services in the UK and this year is shaping up to be no different. Last year almost 72 million packages were delivered by Hermes between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, an increase of 30 million from 2019.

To prepare for expected record peak volumes Hermes has announced more than 7,500 employed and agency colleagues will be hired to support the company.

The delivery service has invested £31 million into infrastructure, meaning the company now has the capacity to process 3.7 million parcels daily: 550,000 a day more than last year.

It’s a Wrap

The parcel delivery service is also encouraging senders to make sure parcels are well wrapped before sending them. Hermes has created a detailed parcel packing guide to help ensure every parcel is “delivery-ready”.

Essential Tips to Pack like a Pro

Use suitable packaging . Avoid using flimsy materials like bin bags for external packaging.

. Avoid using flimsy materials like bin bags for external packaging. Pack empty spaces Use scrunched up newspaper and cardboard to fill any empty space inside your parcel.

Use scrunched up newspaper and cardboard to fill any empty space inside your parcel. Tape it up Use a strong tape to cover all openings, secure loose edges, and cover corners for added defence.

Use a strong tape to cover all openings, secure loose edges, and cover corners for added defence. Labelling Cover up old labels and include your own details inside the box.

Cover up old labels and include your own details inside the box. Think green Recycle old boxes or envelopes if you can but be sure to make sure these are in a sturdy condition and suitable for delivery.

Rosalind Hunt, Director of E-commerce at Hermes commented on the importance of prompt and proper sending this Christmas season:

“We’ve released our Christmas deadlines to ensure our customers have the information they need to avoid disappointment this year. We recommend sending your parcels well before these deadlines if possible.

To support the predicted increase in parcels sent this season, we’ve invested more than £31 million this year, and we’re hiring more than 7500 employed and agency colleagues.

We’ve also shared information about essential wrapping practices. Unsuitable wrapping can cause disruption or damage during the sorting and delivery process, and we want to ensure no-one’s left disappointed this Christmas.

For many of us the Christmas period is one of the happiest times of the year, and a big part of the joy that comes from the season is through the sending and receiving of gifts.”

Hermes has shared a detailed breakdown of its UK and International Christmas courier deadlines here – https://www.myhermes.co.uk/news/christmas-posting-dates-2021