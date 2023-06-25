In the 2023 summer sun under Somerset skies, music fans long to bear witness to a live music performance that makes its mark as a never to be forgotten memory. However, it was the Glastonbury devotees sat watching the festival at home who would stumble across that special moment on Saturday night.

After the delightful performance from Rick Astley and Blossoms and then the unmistakable Lizzo later in the day, all eyes turned to the Pyramid Stage where aging rockers Guns N’ Roses were set to make their Glastonbury debut. Would Axl Rose be late? Will Slash not disappoint? These were just some of the questions people were asking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band opened their eagerly awaited headline set with ‘It’s So Easy’ from their 1987 debut album ‘Appetite for Destruction’. This was followed by ‘Bad Obsession’; ‘Chinese Democracy’ and a rendition of Velvet Underground’s ‘Slither’. However, the star of the show started living her best life when Axl Rose signalled it was time to belt out the band’s hit track, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

The heroine of what would become an epic night of rock ‘n’ roll stepped forward. It was none other than the lady, whose name we do not yet know, looking after proceedings on the British Sign Language (BSL) option on the BBC iPlayer.

Most Popular

As Slash transported fans back to the late ‘80s with his hypnotic guitar solos, the BSL lady gave it everything she had and then some more. “People watching Guns N’ Roses on iPlayer are missing out if they don’t choose the British Sign Language option,” tweeted one music fan.

“BSL Guns N’ Roses Lady is my rock spirit animal,” added another. One woman praised the BBC for its BSL option and described the performance of the lady in question and all of the other interpreters as a “game changer”. She said: “Adding the British sign language option for on iPlayer is a game-changer! Inclusion and accessibility should be a priority for all music events.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What a queen,” said one Guns N’ Roses fan. “To be fair, that’s some of the best god damn air guitar playing I’ve ever seen,” added another. As Guns N’ Roses signed off their memorable set with ‘Paradise City’, it was evident for many sat watching at home who the real star of the show was.