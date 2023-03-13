Disgraced rocker Gary Glitter has been recalled to jail for breaking his licence conditions only weeks after being released last month. Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, served half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls, for which he was sentenced in 2015.

A probation service spokesperson told Sky News: "Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody."

A national newspaper reported Glitter hidden under a blanket as he was escorted in an unmarked police van from the bail hostel in southern England he had been in for the last five weeks.

Back in February, the location of the former singer was made public, with press gathering outside the Hampshire hostel. Police were called to the area after locals reacted to the news that Glitter was nearby.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said at the time: “Police were called at 3.32pm on Saturday, February 4 to reports of a public order incident. Officers attended the scene and the situation was resolved.

“No arrests were made.”

Seventy-nine-year-old Gadd left HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – in February after eight years behind bars. He was freed automatically halfway through a fixed-term determinate sentence and will now be subject to licence conditions.

Former pop star Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, at a previous court hearing