Full Speed Ahead: Buckinghamshire part of Hey!Broadband's full fibre rollout

Leading full-fibre internet service provider, Hey!Broadband, has added 5,000 customers in a very short period, now connecting over 30,000 customers across the South East.

This growth is driven by its ability to connect customers faster than most major ISPs – often in as little as one day.

With the broadband industry plagued by slow internet speeds and long installation wait times, Hey!Broadband has disrupted the market by offering faster connections and shorter installation windows. Thanks to a skilled engineering team, installations are completed in just a few days, enabling countless homes, businesses, schools and community hubs to enjoy faster, more affordable broadband connections.

Hey!Broadband operates across a wide area of South England including London, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, and West Sussex.

Ross Burn, a customer based in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, experienced Hey!Broadband’s quick installation firsthand, having his connection installed in just one day.

“Hey!Broadband was installed at my mum’s place at a competitive price, so I signed up for the Gigafast 900 deal during the promotional period, with the average speed being around 850-900 Mbps, which is more than enough. It’s great speed, internet and customer service – and it was installed on the same day,” said the 24-year-old scaffolder.

“While it’s mainly used for general purposes, I do use a computer for games but not for downloading large files. It’s good to have that buffer of good speed as you never know when you might need to use it.”

The most popular plan for Hey!Broadband’s customers is its 1Gbps package, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds that significantly outperform the UK average of 110.9Mbps *. This approach not only improves everyday internet use but also reflects Hey!Broadband’s dedication to high-quality connectivity.

“We’re thrilled to see our commitment to fast, reliable broadband being recognised across the South East,” said Lourdes Saez, CEO at Hey!Broadband. “30,000 customers is a fantastic achievement. We believe in affordable, stable internet, and with our focus on efficient installations and customer satisfaction, we look forward to reaching even more milestones.”

Hey!Broadband believes in a community-focused approach for success and continues to prioritise affordable, reliable connections that adapt to its customers’ needs. The company has challenged anyone to find faster, more reliable and affordable full-fibre broadband in their area which can be installed in under a week.