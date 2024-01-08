Police issue CCTV of football fan hunted after another supporter was stabbed in the face

Police have released CCTV footage of a football fan being sought in connection with a pub attack during a Premier League crunch game which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

The serious assault occurred in a pub in north London in April last year, during the table-topping clash between between Manchester City and Arsenal.

A 33-year-old fan became involved in an argument with another man whilst watching the game, who's alleged to have 'slashed' his face with a knife. The cut left the victim with a life-changing injury after leaving a deep laceration across his face. Around ten months on from the 'horrific' incident on the evening of April 26 last year, he is said to still be receiving treatment for his injury.

Police said the men were both watching the football match - which Man City won 4-1, paving their way to their Premier League title and treble success last season - in a pub in Tollington Park, Islington. The two men are believed to have spoken to each other a few times throughout the evening without issue.

But the pair later became involved in a brief verbal altercation, which culminated in the suspect producing a knife and slashing the victim's face, leaving a deep laceration from his left cheek to his lip. The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment, whilst the suspect - dressed in a khaki-coloured jumper and trousers and wearing glasses and a baseball cap - left before police arrived at the pub.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the suspect on the night in question, and are asking for the public to help identify him.

Detective Constable Danitza Iniesta, from the local policing team in Islington, branded the attack a 'horrific act of violence'.