Five in 10 female football fans in the East play football every day

Almost five in 10 women in Milton Keynes play football at least a couple of times a week, with five in 10 saying they play every day.

It also emerged that three in 10 women agree there are more female role models in football now than when they were younger – with 19 per cent also highlighting that their visibility is the best thing to support the sport at grassroots level.

Another 40 per cent said they were watching the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament.

The research, which was commissioned by Volkswagen before the tournament, also revealed that former Arsenal right-back and current pundit Alex Scott MBE has been voted the most inspirational figure in women’s football.

This comes as four aspiring young football fans have described the experience of a lifetime as they took centre stage at this year’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 as referee mascots on the pitch in Milton Keynes.

Amelie Adams, Brianna Kazunga, Grace Pilling and Ellie Hetherington were among many keen young football fans who signed up to be referee mascots via their local Volkswagen retailer, Marshall Milton Keynes.

All four walked with the referee on to the pitch and stood nearby while both national anthems took place.

The experience kicked off at the Spain vs Finland match at Milton Keynes’s Stadium MK, where Amelie Adams was the mascot and Spain stormed to victory with a 4-1 score.

Grace Pilling was the mascot at the Denmark vs Finland game, followed by Brianne Kazunga for Finland vs Germany, while Ellie Hetherington took centre stage at the semi-final match of Germany vs France.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Euronics Players Mascots and Volkswagen Ofiicial Referee Mascot during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The opportunity was opened to young female players aged 8-10, who had the chance to stand on the pitch and also received two additional tickets to watch the match.

Girls from across the country also took part, with a mascot at all of the 31 matches between July 6 and July 31.

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing for Volkswagen UK said: “It was a privilege to host some of the country’s most passionate young football fans as referee mascots at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

“As well as a hugely eventful tournament, we’re still buzzing from the stories we’ve heard from our mascots.

“We hope that the tournament continues to inspire young women to pursue their love for football, and we know our mascots will take away memories that will last a lifetime.”

Results from the poll also highlighted other big names in sport such as USA star Megan Rapinoe and vice-chairman of West Ham FC, Baroness Karren Brady.

Sarah Cox said: “Undoubtedly following the momentous victory of the Lionesses, the game will continue to grow and inspire women and girls for years to come. Of course, we’ll see this list of inspirational icons get bigger and bigger.”