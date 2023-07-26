A man and child were found dead in a house in Leicester on Monday night after the boy’s mother won custody of her son. The body of Lee Borrett, 41, was found inside the home alongside that of his 5-year-old son Timmy, according to Daily Mail. The cause of their deaths is still unclear.

Timmy’s mother, Veronica, raced to her former home in Leicester at 8.30pm after her estranged partner, Borrett, failed to return Timmy back to her as arranged. The father and son’s bodies were discovered by Borrett’s housemate.

It is understood Veronica had won full custody of Timmy last week after the five-year-old had been living predominantly with Borrett. It was arranged that the five-year-old would stay with his father while his mother, whose family come from Slovakia, went to live with a new boyfriend in the village of Earl Shilton.

On Tuesday night (July 25), forensics officers were seen going in and out of Borrett’s home and were seen checking the black wheelie bin for any clues.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Mail: “When we saw all the police arriving last night we knew something serious must have happened.

“We did not know the family, just that there were two guys living there and occasionally a little boy.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Following the tragic news that a child and a man have died, detectives are working to understand what happened inside the address last night.

“I understand this incident will raise many questions but our investigation is currently in it’s very early stages.