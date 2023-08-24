The family of a 10-year-old boy who died in a river in Reading have paid a tribute to their child, whom they described as ‘calm’ and whose ambition was to become a pilot when he grew up. Shadrack Appiah died after getting into trouble in the Kennet River in the Berkshire town on Monday (August 21).

The incident took place in the Waterloo Meadows south of the town centre at around 2pm. Emergency services were called but unfortunately, they could not prevent Shadrack from dying. Thames Valley Police said they are treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting the tribute via the police , the family said: “We loved Shadrack, he was a quiet person and a Christian who often read the bible. He loved football and wanted to be a pilot when he grew up. He loved his sisters Natalie and Nicola and they loved him. We will all miss him very much.”

Detective Inspector Hayley Burns said: “This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water. His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.