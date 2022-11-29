The UK’s biggest postal firms are underperforming according to research carried out by Opinium Research and published by Citizens Advice . The criteria they looked at included cost, customer service and accessibility requirements.

Five major parcel firms were examined in the research - Royal Mail , Amazon Logistics , DPD, Yodel and Evri (formerly known as Hermes ). These companies were chosen as they had the highest volume of delivery in 2022 in the UK.

No firms in the table achieved a score of more than 3 stars out of 5. Royal Mail topped the Citizens’ Advice table with 3 stars. Amazon was in second place with 2.75 stars out of 5, while DPD was in third with 2.25 stars out of 5.

Evri received the lowest score in the table for the second year in a row, mustering a lacklustre 1.75 stars out of 5. Yodel were second bottom with a score of 2 stars out of 5.

Royal Mail topped the table for customer service, scoring 3.13 out of 5. Yodel and Evri were joint bottom in this criterion with 2.33 out of 5.

Meanwhile, no firm managed a score higher than 2.4 out of 5 in terms of accessibility. DPD topped the table in this category, while Evri and Amazon were the worst with a score of 1.8 out of 5.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “One year on and parcel firms haven’t got their act together, with nobody delivering a 4 or 5-star service. Behind the figures are shoppers seriously let down when parcels go missing or are late.