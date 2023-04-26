News you can trust since 1832
Euromillions results from Tuesday April 25: Winning numbers for £100million jackpot and millionaire maker

A £100million prize was on offer for Tuesday’s Euromillions draw - but what were the winning numbers?

Sam Johnson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST- 1 min read

The Euromillions £100million  jackpot on Tuesday April 25 was the biggest on offer since March 7, when a Belgian ticket-holder scooped an even more eye-watering £129m. The high value prize accumulated after seven consecutive rollovers.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184million in May 2022.

To win the £100m jackpot in the April 25 Euromillions draw, a player needed to match five ball numbers as well as two lucky stars. If you get five main numbers correct, along with one Lucky Star, you’ll still win £130,554.

Euromillions results: What were the winning numbers?

    The winning Euromillions numbers were: 10, 29, 30, 40, 45. The two lucky star numbers were 1 and 12.

    Euromillions millionaire maker results 

    Through the millionaire maker, one person also became an instant millionaire on Tuesday April 25. The winning code was TKVB96491.

    A winning EuroMillions tickets worth £1 million was bought in Scotland and has thus far been unclaimed, the National Lottery has confirmed.A winning EuroMillions tickets worth £1 million was bought in Scotland and has thus far been unclaimed, the National Lottery has confirmed.
    Euromillions prize Friday April 28 

    The Euromillions prize on Friday, April 28 will be an eye-watering £113m.

