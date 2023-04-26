News you can trust since 1832
Emmerdale: Star of ITV soap Karene Peters ‘set to quit after a year’ as Naomi - exit scenes yet to be filmed

Karene Peters first appeared on the popular ITV soap last year - but is already ‘set to quit’

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read

One of the most popular characters in Emmerdale is set to depart the soap. According to reports, Karene Peters, who plays Naomi Walters, has decided to move on and will be filming her final scenes very soon.

Naomi arrived in the Yorkshire Dales last year and was revealed to be the daughter of Vicar Charles Anderson, who is played by Kevin Mathurin. She arrived in the village to reconnect with her father.

The character was quickly plunged into drama when she was revealed to be one of Nicola King’s attackers, which was one of the most high profile storylines on the soap at the time.

A source told a national newspaper: "Karene’s loved her time on the soap but it is time for her to go. Being on Emmerdale was a dream but she became an actor to play different roles and that’s exactly what she wants to do. The door isn’t being closed on Naomi so she could always make a return down the line."

    Despite her departure date not yet confirmed, original reports suggest exit scenes will air in summer 2023. It comes as Charles’ family on Emmerdale is to be extended, with the arrival of his mother.

    It was announced earlier in the week that Flo Wilson was cast as Charles’ mother, Claudette. The pair have a complex relationship, with Claudette sometimes overbearing and is a ‘woman who isn’t to be messed with’.

