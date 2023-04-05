News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 minutes ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
39 minutes ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
44 minutes ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
3 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
7 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Easter supermarket opening times: When Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl open on Easter Monday

Many people will be flocking to the supermarkets on Easter Monday to refill the cupboards after a busy bank holiday weekend

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read

Easter Monday is the perfect day to reset following a busy weekend and many people will be rushing to their local supermarket on the bank holiday to restock the cupboards. Supermarket opening times tend to change over Easter weekend so it is important to note down when your local supermarket is open over the holidays in case you forget the necessities.

This year, Good Friday will take place on April 7, with Easter Sunday scheduled on April 9 and Easter Monday on April 10. Both Friday and Monday are bank holidays, meaning a majority of people will be off work to enable them to spend time with their loved ones.

Opening hours for each supermarket will vary over the Easter period so it is important to check your local branch before you travel. On the whole, supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, as this is widely regarded as a day of rest, especially in the Christian community.

If you’re planning a trip to your local supermarket on Easter Monday, we’ve put together a list of supermarket opening times to ensure you’re well stocked for the upcoming four-day working week.

Most Popular

    Easter Monday supermarket opening times

    Supermarket opening times will vary over EasterSupermarket opening times will vary over Easter
    Supermarket opening times will vary over Easter

    Opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

    Tesco

    • 8am - 6pm

    Sainsbury’s

    • 8am - 8pm

    Aldi

    • 8am-8pm

    Asda

    • 7am-8pm

    Morrisons

    • 10am-4pm

    Lidl

    • 8am-8pm

    Co-op

    • 7am-11pm

    M&S Food

    • 8am-7pm

    Iceland

    • 10am-4pm

    Waitrose

    • 8am-6pm
    SupermarketTescoASDAAldiEaster