Eastenders fans will have to wait a little longer for the next installment as the BBC One show will not air on Monday, September 19.

The show usually airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but its schedule has been changed due to Queen’s death.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, with King Charles III and Princess Anne by her side.

The state funeral itself, which The King declared a bank holiday, will also disrupt TV shows as numerous channels air the funeral, and other programming dedicated to The Queen.

The BBC has provided comprehensive coverage since the monach’s death including a 24-hour live stream of the Queen’s period of Lying-in-state, which started on Wednesday, September 14.

On the day of the funeral, their coverage is largely dedicated to the ceremony.

When is Eastenders usually aired?

The long-running BBC One show is usually aired every weekday except Friday, at 7:30pm for 30 minutes.

What is the BBC One schedule today?

1:15: The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

5pm: BBC News at six

5:50pm: BBC London

6:15pm: The One Show

6:50pm: Paddington 2

8:30pm: The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II

10pm: BBC News at Ten

11pm: BBC London

This means that Paddington 2 is being aired when Eastenders is usually on. The channel showed the first Paddington movie on Sunday, September 18.

Why is Paddington 2 being aired instead?

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a skit featuring Paddington and the Queen was produced.

Since her death, the video has gone viral and thousands have left marmalade sandwiches as a tribute to Her Majesty.

Within an hour of her death being announced, the Paddington account tweeted: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything”.