Driver does doughnuts at illegal car meet with flames shooting from exhaust in shocking CCTV footage
CCTV video shows the shocking moment a driver does doughnuts at an illegal car meet. In the footage, the car drifts dangerously around a roundabout with flames shooting from the exhaust. A crowd of people can be seen watching on. Hampshire Police received reports that cars had gathered to meet on August 11 2023.
Officers charged a man with driving a motor vehicle dangerously after gathering evidence through CCTV images. Jack Coyne, 29, of Surrey, pleaded guilty to the charge on February 20 2024 at Basingstoke Magistrates Court. During his sentencing hearing on April 4, the court was shown footage of Coyne drifting a blue BMW around a roundabout in front of a crowd. He received a community order, which includes a three-month curfew and a 12-month driving ban. Coyne will also have to take an extended re-test.
Basingstoke Police Sergeant Pete Scamell said: “We want to stress that anti-social behaviour and anti-social use of vehicles will not be tolerated in Basingstoke. We are not against people gathering to show their vehicles and socialising because of their interest in cars. However, we will not tolerate dangerous or illegal activities on our roads. We want to keep our community safe and the slightest mistake at a car meet can cause serious injuries or even result in someone losing their life.”