Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doorbell camera footage shows the man sprinting in fear to escape from a tiny dog who was barking at the door. The Yodel driver was so startled when Barney, a dachshund yorkie cross, appeared - that he went hurdling over the 1.15m tall gate to get away from the apparent danger.

Jonathan Carr, 77, went out to apologise for his dog’s behaviour, and the driver saw the funny side once the fear had passed. "I went up and told him I'm going to nominate him for the Olympic hurdle team. He smiled and laughed. Someone else in the van - it must have been his partner - was laughing his head off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...