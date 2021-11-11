David Attenborough has beaten Greta Thunberg to be crowned the nation's most inspirational 'green' celebrity

The 95-year-old conservationist topped a list which included A-list stars like Leonardo di Caprio and Angelina Jolie.

However, it was teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg who placed second on the list and was also the youngest at the tender age of 18.

The research also found a number of Royals placing within the top 10, including Prince William, Prince Charles and Kate Middleton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But environmental enthusiasts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, didn’t prove quite as popular for inspiring our great nation, placing in eighth and 25th respectively.

A spokesperson for Utilita, the energy supplier behind the eco list, said: "David has done so much for this planet. For decades he has been gracing our TV screens and educating the nation on the beautiful wildlife that surrounds us; he’s made a huge difference.

“But Mother Earth needs more of the same from us all - we all have an equal responsibility to take care of our planet.

“And it’s important to note that every little action makes a difference; they all add up.”

Elon Musk, founder of electric car manufacturer Tesla, placed at number 17 on the list, while eco-warrior and actor Leonardo di Caprio came in at seventh.

It also emerged three in four adults agreed it’s important for personalities to be kind to the planet, with 55 per cent saying it’s because they need to set an example.

Whereas 61 per cent said public figures are equally responsible as any other individual.

Loading....

Millions would change their habits

In fact, nearly a quarter of those polled are more likely to make a change to their habits and be more sustainable to replicate what a celebrity has done.

And one third have been inspired, at one time or another, to make a change in their life after witnessing the actions of a public figure.

The study, conducted via OnePoll.com, also found 71 per cent believe it’s easier for celebrities to be sustainable because they have more money.

But 83 per cent said personalities are also a huge contributor of to the climate crisis, with 77 per cent saying they could do more than they already are.

Famous faces could do more

Despite being in agreement that the famous faces among us could do more, 49 per cent of UK adults said they could be making more of a change themselves.

Yet three in 10 believe they are doing as much as they possibly can.

Unplugging unused electricals, turning down the temperature on a wash cycle and fixing broken items instead of replacing them with new ones are among the most common environmental actions Brits are making.

A spokesman for Utilita, the energy company created to help households use and waste less energy, added: “We are all equally responsible for looking after our planet and preventing further damage.

“It’s important to recognise that we all make a difference, whether it’s as seemingly small as turning the heating down by a degree to something that requires bigger investment like installing solar panels on your roof, it all adds up.

“Celebrities are another powerful voice that can help pave the way for a greener future.””

TOP 30 MOST INSPIRATIONAL CELEBRITIES

1. David Attenborough

2. Greta Thunberg

3. Prince William

4. Prince Charles

5. Joanna Lumley

6. Kate Middleton

7. Leonardo di Caprio

8. Prince Harry

9. Dr. Jane Goodall

10. Al Gore

11. Jamie Oliver

12. Stella McCartney

13. Angelina Jolie

14. Arnold Schwarzenegger

15. Emma Watson

16. The Hairy Bikers

17. Elon Musk

18. Cameron Diaz

19. Deborah Meaden

20. Gwyneth Paltrow

21. Drew Barrymore

22. Sting

23. Daryl Hannah

24. Lucy Watson

25. Meghan Markle

26. Rosario Dawson

27. Jaden Smith

28. Cate Blanchett

29. Julia Roberts