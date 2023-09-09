Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth

Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth in south west London on Wednesday

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police in Chiswick, west London. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the terror suspect is now in police custody.

The force said officers arrested the 21-year-old just before 11am today (September 9) in the Chiswick area. Police were searching the area this morning after there were a number of confirmed sightings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khalife escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, September 6, and has been the subject of a national manhunt since. In a statement following Khalife’s arrest, the Met Police said: “Officers have arrested Daniel Khalife, who escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 6 September.

Most Popular

“Officers apprehended him just before 11:00hrs today, Saturday 9 September, in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody. We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course. “

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Daniel Abed Khalife. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The 21-year-old was in remand at HMP Wandsworth awaiting trial in relation to terrorism offences. The arrest comes after the Met Police offered a £20,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the former soldier.