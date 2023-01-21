Yet another former Love Island contestant has revealed that they are pregnant as 2018 islander Dani Dyer has confirmed that she is expecting twins. She made the announcement alongside West Ham footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen on Friday (January 21).

The daughter of ex-EastEnders star Danny Dyer - who left the BBC soap in explosive fashion over Christmas - took to Instagram to share the news. She showed her two-year-old son Santiago holding a sign which read “I’m going to be a big brother to twins” along with two sonogram pictures.

Advertisement

Dani Dyer captioned the social post “Our little TWINS”. Dani wrote: “So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed, our family is getting a lot bigger and I can’t wait."

The 26-year-old, who won the ITV reality show with ex partner Jack Fincham, shared some sweet snaps showing West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen. The couple have been dating since 2021 and took the big step to move in together just last year.

Most Popular

They join Love Island fifth series contestants Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, who recently announced they are expecting their first child. The 2018 runners-up confirmed their pregnancy in September and just a month later revealed that they will be having a baby girl.

Advertisement