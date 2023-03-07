The UK government has today announced that a number of people classed as ‘vulnerable’ will receive Covid-19 booster jabs this spring. Amongst those to be offered will be the over 75s and care home residents in England and Wales.

Other demographics who will be offered the jab include children aged five years and over who are immunosuppressed. Various vaccines will be available, including Pfizer and Moderna, and these will be received depending on local supply.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation’s (JCVI) COVID-19 Committee, said: "Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 and the spring booster programme provides an opportunity for those who are at highest risk of severe illness to keep their immunity topped up.

"This year’s spring programme will bridge the gap to the planned booster programme in the autumn, enabling those who are most vulnerable to be well protected throughout the summer."

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "COVID-19 is still circulating widely, and we have recently seen increases in older people being hospitalised.

Coronavirus continues to be least prevalent in Northern Ireland, at around one in 60 people.

