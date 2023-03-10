Costa Coffee has launched a deal to get more for your money this Mother’s Day. Costa, which has recently been named ‘the nation’s favourite coffee shop’ is giving customers some extra cash on their gift card when they order online.

Whether you are looking to treat a special someone, say thank you to a family member or even celebrate a great friend this March, Costa Coffee has got your gift covered. Customers who purchase a gift card costing between £20 - £39 online, from March 11 to 19 will get an additional £5 on their card for free.

And the more you choose to put on, the more extra cash you will be gifted with. Those who splash out between £40 and £59 will get an additional £10, and if you spend £60 or more, you will receive an extra £15 for free.

