Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63 as Eddie Izzard and Dara O’Briain lead tributes

Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63. His daughter Grace confirmed the tragic news via social media on Wednesday.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hi this is Grace, Andy’s daughter, I’m very sorry to let you all know that dad passed away unexpectedly last night. He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him.”

Tributes from friends and fans poured in for the beloved comedian, who will be remembered for his pivotal role in the improv group, The Comedy Store Players. Eddie Izzard, Kevin Bridges and Dara O’Briain were among the fellow comedians who paid tribute.

Eddie wrote: “Very sorry to hear this Grace. Andy was a very funny man and a great improviser. His talent will be missed.”

“That is such terrible news, I’m so sorry to hear that,” said Dara O’Briain. “Condolences to Andy’s family and friends; he was such a force for joy, and will be sorely missed.”

Kevin Bridges posted: “Loved all the time I spent with him at comedy festivals over the years. Thoughts with you all Grace.”