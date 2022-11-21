It’s official, the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is coming back to the UK for another tour of the country! The coke filled adventure will be dropping into a city near you once again this festive period.

No details about exactly where the truck will visit have been released as of yet but Coca-Cola says this year’s tour will be “bigger and better than ever”. The cities on the tour will see the truck in a winter market setting which will include food huts and fun activities for all the family to get involved with.

The Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck will also be making its familiar festive appearance to TV screens later in November. The truck first appeared on screen in November 1995 and has since become a familiar fixture in festive TV schedules.

The classic advert shows a procession of brightly lit trucks snaking their way through a snowy landscape, lighting up Christmas trees and houses as they pass. Every visit to the Coca‑Cola Christmas truck will count towards supporting those experiencing food poverty.

The theme this year is “Your Presence is Your Present” and Coca‑Cola will donate the equivalent of up to 100,000 meals to those in need throughout the festive season. Laura Moon, Senior Brand Manager at The Coca‑Cola Company, Great Britain, said: “Coca‑Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert.

“This year, the magic of Christmas is needed more than ever, and we are excited to bring back our famous truck tour to fans nationwide. We’re also extremely pleased to continue our relationship with FareShare and for every person that visits the Truck Tour, we’ll donate the equivalent of a meal on their behalf, supporting those most in need this festive season.”

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Coca‑Cola.

“Their donation will help us get more good-to-eat surplus food to people across the UK most impacted by the cost of living crisis. We hope as many people visit the Coca‑Cola Truck Tour this Christmas so that we can get more food to people who need it during what are challenging times for many.”