Classic FM is once again airing a special pet friendly show this Bonfire Night to keep your furry friends calm. The classical music line-up is designed to keep both pets and their owners relaxed on what can be a very stressful night.

The night will consist of two back-to-back shows which will see the station team up with animal charity RSPCA. Both shows will be packed with the most soothing and comforting classical music, handpicked by Classic FM to help calm and settle any anxious pets.

It’s the fifth year that Pet Classics will air on Classic FM and since its creation it has drawn in a huge audience from across the country. Last year, #PetClassics was trending at number one on Twitter and the social media pages for Classic FM were swamped with photos of pets enjoying the special show.

Charlotte Hawkins will be host of the special pet friendly show and she is excited to be taking part once again. She said: “I am so thrilled to be hosting Pet Classics again this year, as it’s such a special show.

“I’ve seen first-hand from my dog just how difficult a time it can be for pets during the fireworks, but it’s amazing the difference relaxing music can have in helping to calm and soothe animals. “We had such an overwhelming response to Pet Classics last year, it was so good seeing the impact the music made to pets up and down the country.

“We were sent photos of dogs, cats, birds, horses and even a chilled-out iguana… so I’m looking forward to people joining in again this year and sending me lots of photos of their calm pets!”

Bonfire night can be a stressful time for pets

How to tune in to Classic FM on Bonfire Night

